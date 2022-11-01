Home Business Stock index futures rose across the board, IH main contract rose 4.79% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On November 1, 2022, stock index futures rose across the board. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 4.08%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 4.79%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose. 2.76%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 3.12%.

On November 1, the broader market opened higher and moved higher throughout the day, and the Shanghai index recovered the 2900-point mark.SSE 50 Indexrose more than 4%. On the disk, the weighted white horse stocks rebounded collectively,CDFGSany Heavy Industrydaily limit,Kweichow Moutairose more than 8%. Consumer stocks rose across the board, led by sectors such as tourism, food, and liquor.Zhongxin TourismHuatian HotelGanyuan FoodsWait for the limit. Track stocks rebounded, led by lithium batteries and photovoltaics.Tibet MiningHaiyuan CompositeClickGuoxuan Hi-TechWait for the limit. The pharmaceutical stocks changed in the afternoon, and the new crown drug concept stocks rose sharply.Sinovac Pharmaceuticals20CM daily limit,China Resources ShuangheChinese medicinedaily limit. On the downside, sectors related to the digital economy fell into adjustment. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 4,400 stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 977.5 billion yuan today, an increase of 94.3 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as tourism hotels, TOPCON batteries, beverage manufacturing, and lithium extraction from salt lakes were among the top gainers, while sectors such as digital currency, electronic ID cards, and data security were among the top losers. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.62%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 3.24%, and the ChiNext Index rose 3.2%. The net purchase of northbound funds was 6.155 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 3.493 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.662 billion yuan.

