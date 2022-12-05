







On December 5, 2022, stock index futures rose across the board. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 1.54%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 2.02%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.39%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.19%.

China News Service, December 5th, the trend of the three major indexes diverged throughout the day. The Prev Index fluctuated and returned to 3200 points, and the ChiNext Index fluctuated and fell back. On the disk, the state-owned enterprise reform concept stocks represented by the Chinese prefix were strong throughout the day.CNPC Capital、China Hi-Tech、COFCO Capital、China RailwayThe daily limit of more than 10 stocks, etc.; the surge in state-owned enterprise reform stocks has also driven insurance, securities companies, Shenzhen state-owned enterprise reform and other blue-chip sectors to strengthen. Data element concept stocks soared,Annie Shares、People’s Daily Online、Telling Holdingsdaily limit. Airport stocks rebounded,HNA Holdingsdaily limit,Xiamen Airport、Hainan AirportIt rose more than 7%. On the downside, antigen detection concept stocks weakened,Yichang Technologylimit down. Track stocks such as photovoltaic energy storage are in adjustment,Sungrow、Lin Yang EnergyIt fell more than 9%. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,300 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 1,055.1 billion, which was 190.6 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as insurance, data elements, airport aviation, and Chinese prefixes were among the largest gainers, while sectors such as antigen detection, TOPCON batteries, hotel tourism, and medical equipment were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.76%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.92%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.26%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 5.893 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 2.459 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 3.435 billion yuan.

