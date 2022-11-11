







On November 11, 2022, stock index futures rose across the board. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 2.61%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 2.76%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose. 0.53%, the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.39%.

On November 11, the broader market opened sharply higher in the early morning due to the sharp rise in the periphery, and fell back in the afternoon. In the end, the three major indexes all rose by about 2%. On the disk, the real estate sector rose sharply in the afternoon, and individual stocks in the sector set a limit-up trend.Poly Development、Gemdale Group、Riverside GroupWaiting for the daily limit, in addition to the real estate industry chain stocks also collectively strengthened,Oriental Yuhong、bunnyWait for multiple stocks to go up and down. Banks, brokerages, liquor and other weighted sectors rebounded,Bank of Ningborose more than 8%,Xiangcai Co., Ltd.daily limit. On the downside, pharmaceutical stocks plunged sharply in the afternoon.Zhongsheng PharmaceuticalStaged “Heaven and Floor”,CanSinoThe amplitude exceeds 30% throughout the day. Airport tourism stocks finished lower in the afternoon. In addition, many daily limit stocks were bombed in the afternoon, and the bombing rate in the two cities exceeded 50%. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, and more than 2,800 stocks in the two cities rose. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 1,223.1 billion today, which was 380.3 billion higher than the previous trading day, and the turnover reached a recent high. In terms of sectors, sectors such as real estate, CRO, building materials, and banking were among the top gainers, while sectors such as medical devices, traditional Chinese medicine, biological products, and cloud games were among the top losers. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.69%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.12%, and the ChiNext Index rose 2.04%. The net purchase of northbound funds was 14.666 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 8.232 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 6.434 billion yuan.

