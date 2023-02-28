







On February 28, 2023, stock index futures rose across the board. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.76%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.61%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.86%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 1.05%.

On February 28, the market rebounded V-shaped in the afternoon, and the three major indexes all rose slightly. On the disk, digital economy concept stocks were actively stimulated by the positive performance. State-owned assets cloud and smart government affairs led the gains, digital government communication and science and innovation information rose by more than 10%, and Infintuo and Zhonghe Technology rose by their daily limit. Pharmaceutical stocks rebounded collectively, led by traditional Chinese medicines, Jibel 20CM daily limit, Jiuzhitang, Teyi pharmaceutical daily limit. Textile and clothing concept stocks are active again, Jiumuwang has three consecutive boards, Xinhe shares and Ruyi Group have daily limit. In terms of decline, track stocks such as photovoltaics fell into adjustment, POE film led the decline, and Mingguan New Materials fell by more than 15%. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,700 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 756.7 billion, which was 3.1 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, the state-owned cloud, traditional Chinese medicine, smart government affairs, medical e-commerce and other sectors led the increase. Coal, HJT battery, integrated die-casting and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.66%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.7%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.8%. The net sale of northbound funds throughout the day was 1.304 billion yuan, of which the net sale of Shanghai Stock Connect was 995 million yuan, and the net sale of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 309 million yuan.

