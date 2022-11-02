







On November 2, 2022, stock index futures rose across the board, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 1.44%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 1.20%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 1.17%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 1.59%.

On November 2, the broader market opened lower and moved higher throughout the day, led by the ChiNext Index, and the Shanghai Index regained the 3,000-point mark. On the disk, the concept stocks of supply and marketing cooperatives have been active continuously.Tianhe shares、Zhenong Co., Ltd.、Huilong sharesWait for multiple stocks to go up and down. The virtual reality concept stocks rose sharply due to the positive stimulation, and the stocks in the sector set a limit-up trend.Jiachuang Video、Fantuo Digital Innovation、Fengshang Culture、Holley TechnologyWait for the daily limit of more than 20 stocks. The auto industry chain stocks strengthened in the afternoon,Zhongtong Bus、Celis、Yinbaoshan NewWait for the limit. Intraday changes in communication concept stocks,China UnicomLarge orders seal the daily limit. On the downside, military stocks fell into adjustment. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,600 stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 1,052.2 billion today, breaking through 1 trillion again after two months, a heavy volume of 74.7 billion compared with the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as supply and marketing cooperatives, automobiles, Metaverse, and integrated die-casting led the increase, while sectors such as military industry, banking, instrumentation, and flexible DC transmission led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.15%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.33%, and the ChiNext Index rose 1.63%.

