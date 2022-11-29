Home Business Stock index futures rose across the board, the main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures rose 3.39%|Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On November 29, 2022, stock index futures rose across the board. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 3.39%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 4.44%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 1.83%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 1.79%.

On November 29, the market opened higher and moved higher throughout the day, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange index recovered 3100 points.SSE 50 Indexrose more than 4%. On the disk, real estate stocks were stimulated by favorable policies to set a daily limit.Vanke ACCCC Real EstateWuyi, ChinaEverbright JiabaoWait for the daily limit of more than 40 shares. Tourism and hotel stocks continued to strengthen in the afternoon,Guilin TourismJiuhua TourismLijiang sharesWait for the daily limit of more than 10 shares. Financial stocks collectively rose,Ping An BankBank of NingboHuaxi Securitiesdaily limit. Pharmaceutical stocks are active again, led by antigen detection,UnionvilleNovozyme20CM daily limit. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less. Over 4,100 individual stocks in the two cities rose, and nearly 100 stocks rose by the daily limit. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 968.1 billion, which was 228.2 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, tourism, antigen detection, real estate, kitchen and bathroom appliances and other sectors led the increase, while China Shipbuilding, composite current collectors, and electric power sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 2.31%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.4%, and the ChiNext Index rose 1.78%.

See also  Indicative Announcement of Liaoning Fuan Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. on the Non-public Issuance of Exchangeable Corporate Bonds by the Company's Controlling Shareholder to Partial Release of Guarantee_Special Account_Fuan_Holding

