







On March 22, 2023, stock index futures rose slightly, the main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose by 0.44%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) rose by 0.39%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.65%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.51%.

On March 22, the market rose and fell all day, and the three major indexes all rose slightly. On the disk, the market continues to hype around the direction of the digital economy, among which computing power and CPO directions exploded,Qingyun Technology、Zhongji Innolight20CM daily limit,CambrianWait for more than 10 stocks to rise by more than 10%,Tuowei Information、Hongbo sharesdaily limit. In terms of applications, e-commerce concept stocks continued to be active.contact interaction4 boards,Focus Technologydaily limit; engineering design concept stocks changed in early trading,Matrix shares20CM daily limit,Huayang International、Huashe Group、Balanced designdaily limit; film and television direction,shanghai movies2 boards in 3 days. In addition to the digital economy, other market hotspots are relatively scarce. On the downside, track stocks such as photovoltaics fell into adjustment,Sunlight TechnologyFell more than 8%; the Belt and Road Initiative and China-prefixed concept stocks fluctuated and weakened,Longjian shares、Offcn Hi-Techlimit down. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,000 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 957.8 billion, which was 64.8 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as CPO, computing power, cloud computing, and data elements were among the top gainers, while sectors such as precious metals, photoresist, POE film, and perovskite batteries were among the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.31%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.61%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.2%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 479 million yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 75 million yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 403 million yuan.

