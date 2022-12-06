







On December 6, 2022, stock index futures rose slightly, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.67%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.51%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.07%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.03%.

China News Service, December 6, the market rebounded after opening low throughout the day, the three major indexes all rose slightly, and the ChiNext Index was relatively strong. The trend of the yellow and white lines of the Growth Enterprise Market Index is clearly differentiated, and the heavyweight stocks performed better. On the disk, consumer stocks were active, and the retail sector led the gains throughout the day.Xujiahui、Yonghui Supermarket、Zhongbai GroupWait for the daily limit of nearly 10 shares. Track stocks rebounded, led by the semiconductor sector,Mankun Technologyrose more than 10%,Broadcom integration、Dagang sharesIn addition, photovoltaic, lithium battery and other sectors are active,Jingshan light machine、Lvkang Biochemicaldaily limit. On the downside, pharmaceutical stocks adjusted collectively, led by the direction of pharmaceutical business,Jiashitang、Yixintanglimit down. In addition, the collective ebb tide of high-end stocks, multiple stocks fried board,YongshuntaiStaged the “Heaven Floor”, the fried board rate of the two cities was close to 60%. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 3,200 individual stocks in the two cities fell. Today’s turnover in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 998.2 billion, a decrease of 56.9 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, retail, supply and marketing cooperatives, semiconductors, logistics and other sectors led the increase, while pharmaceutical business, antigen detection, data elements, oil and gas and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.02%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.67%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.68%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 541 million yuan, of which the net sale of Shanghai Stock Connect was 712 million yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.252 billion yuan.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhao Siyuan