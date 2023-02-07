







On February 7, 2023, stock index futures rose slightly, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.31%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.30%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.23%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.43%.

On February 7, after the market opened higher throughout the day, it fluctuated and diverged. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Index rose slightly, and the ChiNext Index fell slightly. on the disk,robotartificial intelligence concept stocks collectively strengthened,green harmonics、Zowee Technology、Zhaowei Electromechanical、MOONS’Waiting for more than 10 stocks to rise by the daily limit, another 10 stocks rose by more than 10%. ChatGPT concept stocks remain strong,Shensi Electronics20CM daily limit,Hanvon Technology7 boards,Tianyu Mathematicsdaily limit. Perovskite battery concept stocks were active in early trading,Aolian Electronicsrose more than 10%,Tuori Xinnengdaily limit. CPO, optical communication concept stocks once rose,Liantech20CM daily limit,Tongyu Communicationdaily limit. On the downside, digital economy concept stocks fell into adjustment,Same as shares、Tai Chi sharesWait for many stocks to fall sharply. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,200 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 845.7 billion, a decrease of 21.8 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, ChatGPT, web3.0, data elements, China Shipbuilding and other sectors led the increase, while precious metals, dairy industry, real estate, and automobiles and other sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.12%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.24%.

