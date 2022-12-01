Home Business Stock index futures rose slightly, IM main contract rose 1.36% | stock index futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On December 1, 2022, stock index futures rose slightly, the main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 1.34%, the main contract of Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 1.01%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.69%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 1.36%.

On December 1, the broader market rose and fell throughout the day, with the ChiNext index leading the gains. On the disk, consumer stocks strengthened across the board, led by dairy stocks,Panda DairyYantang DairymiacolandoWaiting for the daily limit of nearly 10 stocks, liquor stocks soared in early trading,Zhongrui sharesKouzijiaodaily limit,Shede LiquorIt rose more than 7%. Xinchuang concept stocks rebounded in the afternoon,Chinese softwareYoshi TaishogenInfinitoWait for the daily limit. Real estate stocks changed in late trading,Wuyi, ChinaCCCC Real EstateAll out of 6 consecutive boards. On the whole, market hotspots rotate rapidly throughout the day, but most of them rise and fall. On the downside, pharmaceutical stocks fell into an adjustment, led by antigen detection.thermal landscapefell more than 10%,Zhongsheng Pharmaceuticallimit down. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,200 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 1,058.4 billion, which was 126.7 billion higher than that of the previous trading day, and the turnover returned to trillions. In terms of sectors, the dairy industry, food processing, Xinchuang, beverage manufacturing and other sectors were the largest gainers, while the antigen detection, supply and marketing cooperatives, airports, and traditional Chinese medicine sectors were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.45%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.4%, and the ChiNext Index rose 1.53%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 11.45 billion yuan, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 3.716 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 7.734 billion yuan.

