







On September 30, 2022, stock index futures settled at a low level, the main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.62%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.10%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell. 1.16%, the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 1.80%.

On September 30, the last trading day before the holiday, the broader market opened higher all day and then fell back. The Shanghai Index hit a new low in the stage of adjustment, and the ChiNext Index led the decline, with a cumulative decline of more than 10% this month. Affected by the pre-holiday effect, the trading volume in the two cities was sluggish, with the turnover falling below 600 billion yuan, a new low. On the disk, the pharmaceutical-related sectors continued to be active against the trend, with traditional Chinese medicine and pharmaceutical businesses leading the gains.Watson Pharmaceuticals、Longjin Pharmaceutical、Intel Groupdaily limit. Real estate stocks rebounded due to positive stimulus,Kaaba Development、Tianbao Infrastructure、Haitai Developmentdaily limit. Cross-border payment concept stocks are active,Beijing North、Nantian Information、Rendong Holdingsdaily limit. In terms of decline, the track stocks adjusted again, with automobiles and photovoltaics leading the decline.Rongtai Co., Ltd.、Wencan shares、Dike shares、Lushan New MaterialsMany stocks fell more than 5%. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 3,400 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 560.9 billion today, a decrease of 63.6 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as traditional Chinese medicine, pharmaceutical business, real estate, and cross-border payment were among the top gainers, while sectors such as integrated die-casting, TOPCON batteries, tourism, and heat pumps led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.55%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 1.29%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.89%.

