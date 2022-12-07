







On December 7, 2022, stock index futures rose and fell back. The main contract of Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 stock index futures (IF) fell 0.20%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.45%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) The main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.12%.

On December 7, the broader market fluctuated throughout the day. The Shanghai Stock Exchange index fell slightly after rising, and the GEM index fluctuated and rebounded. On the disk, pharmaceutical stocks strengthened across the board, led by ursodeoxycholic acid concept stocks,mutual pharmaceutical、Haichen Pharmaceutical、Xuantai PharmaceuticalAverage 20CM daily limit; anti-virus fabric concept stocks soared,Ruyi Group4 boards,Anneldaily limit. Tourism and other consumer stocks moved up in the afternoon,Guilin Tourism、Qujiang Cultural Tourismdaily limit. On the downside, blue-chip sectors such as coal and real estate fell into adjustments.Urban Development、Sunshine shares、Deep Room Alimit down. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 2,800 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 948.6 billion, a decrease of 49.6 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as ursodeoxycholic acid, antiviral fabrics, tourism, and traditional Chinese medicine were among the largest gainers, while sectors such as coal, advanced packaging, industrial machines, and real estate were among the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Index fell 0.4%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.17%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.87%. The net purchase of northbound funds throughout the day was 273 million yuan, of which the net sale of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.391 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.664 billion yuan.

