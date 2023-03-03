







On March 3, 2023, stock index futures were mixed. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.17%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) rose 0.04%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) rose 0.17%. The contract fell 0.03%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.19%.

On March 3, the market bottomed out and rebounded throughout the day, with the Shanghai Index leading the rise, and the performance of heavyweight blue chips was relatively strong. On the disk, stocks with the Chinese prefix rose sharply in early trading,China Railway Assemblyrose more than 15%,Offcn Hi-Tech、Zhongcheng shares、CSSCdaily limit. Financial stocks strengthened in the afternoon,Postal Savings Bankrose more than 5%,Huachuang Yanganrose more than 4%. The semiconductor sector is active throughout the day,Biwin storage20CM daily limit,Tongfu Microelectronics、Kangqiang Electronicsdaily limit. Education stocks rose in the afternoon,Cod EducationIt rose by more than 10%. On the downside, digital economy-related sectors fell into adjustment,Inspur informationOne word down limit,Haitian Ruishengfell more than 10%,Hanvon Technology、Zhongtong Guomailimit down. In general, individual stocks fell more than rose, and more than 2,500 individual stocks in the two cities fell. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 869.5 billion, a decrease of 64 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, large fund holdings, Chinese prefixes, education, Chiplet and other sectors were the largest gainers, while ChatGPT, CPO, kitchen and bathroom appliances, clothing and home textiles and other sectors were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.54%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.02%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.16%.

