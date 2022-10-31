







On October 31, 2022, stock index futures were mixed. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 1.26%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 1.56%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 1.56%. The contract rose 0.23%, and the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.58%.

On October 31, the three major indexes were differentiated throughout the day. The Shanghai index fell to 2900 points, and the ChiNext index rebounded slightly. On the disk, the sectors related to the digital economy broke out across the board, and stocks with the concept of smart government affairs hit the limit-up trend.new point software、Nantian Information、Zhengtong ElectronicsWait for the daily limit of more than 20 stocks. Military stocks fluctuated and strengthened,Cosi Technology、Kunihiko Technology、Jing Jiawei、Ruichuang Micro-nanorose more than 10%. The semiconductor sector was active in the afternoon, with Chiplet leading the gains.Sai Microelectronicsrose more than 10%,Tongxingdadaily limit. On the downside, blue-chip sectors such as coal and airports fell into adjustment. In general, stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,200 stocks rising in the two cities. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 883.2 billion today, a decrease of 26.5 billion from the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as smart government affairs, network security, Xinchuang, and digital currency were among the top gainers, while sectors such as coal, airports, TOPCON batteries, and tourism hotels led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.77%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.05%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.65%. The net sales of northbound funds was 9.012 billion yuan throughout the day, including a net sales of 6.061 billion yuan in Shanghai Stock Connect and a net sales of 2.951 billion yuan in Shenzhen Stock Connect.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Zhao Siyuan