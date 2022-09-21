Home Business Stock index futures were mixed; IM main contract rose 0.63% | Stock Index Futures_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Stock index futures were mixed; IM main contract rose 0.63%

Stock index futures were mixed; IM main contract rose 0.63%



On September 21, 2022, stock index futures were mixed. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.78%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 0.85%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 0.85%. The contract rose 0.58%, and the main contract of the CSI 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 0.63%.

On September 21, the three major indexes diverged throughout the day. The Shanghai Index fell below 3,100 points and then bottomed out and rebounded. The ChiNext Index fluctuated lower.SSE 50 IndexIt hit a new low in the year, and the transaction amount in the two cities continued to shrink. On the disk, the energy sector bucked the trend and strengthened, with oil and gas stocks leading the gains.CNOOC DevelopmentBacon Energydaily limit. Shipping stocks soared,China Merchants South OilChanghang PhoenixCOSCO SHIPPING Energydaily limit. The strength of the real estate sector in the afternoon drove the Shanghai index to recover.Qixia ConstructionZhongdi InvestmentShibei High-techdaily limit. In addition, the North Exchange stocks strengthened across the board, and only 3 of the 110 North Exchange stocks fell.Excellent Machine Co., Ltd.become electronicZhisheng InformationNearly 10 stocks rose more than 10%. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 2,900 stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 635.9 billion today, a decrease of 15.1 billion from the previous trading day, and continued to hit a new low for the year. In terms of sectors, oil and gas, port shipping, gas, real estate and other sectors led the gains, while hotel tourism, CRO, pork, and semiconductor sectors led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.17%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.67%, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.49%.

