







On December 26, 2022, stock index futures were mixed. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) rose 0.34%, the main contract of SSE 50 stock index futures (IH) fell 0.31%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) The contract rose 1.48%, and the main contract of China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) rose 2.15%.

China News Service, December 26, the market fluctuated higher after opening higher throughout the day, and the ChiNext Index led the gains. On the disk, the track stocks rebounded collectively, and the photovoltaic and energy storage concept stocks set off a limit-up trend.Junda shares、Yujing shares、Lushan New Materials、Saiwu TechnologyWait for the daily limit of nearly 20 shares. The semiconductor sector fluctuated and strengthened,Chipsea Technologyrose more than 10%,Kyowa Electronicsdaily limit. Hotel and travel stocks soaredXi’an Tourism、Xi’an food、Jinling Hotel、Lijiang sharesDaily limit.In terms of decline, anti-epidemic related sectors collectively adjusted, among which anti-virus fabric concept stocksRuyi Group、AnnelBoth limit down. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less, with more than 3,600 individual stocks in the two cities rising. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets today was 624.3 billion, which was 39 billion higher than that of the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, TOPCON battery, hotel, POE film, integrated die-casting and other sectors were the largest gainers, while education, real estate development, ursodeoxycholic acid, anti-viral fabrics and other sectors were the largest decliners. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.65%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.19%, and the ChiNext Index rose 1.98%. Trading in the Shanghai-Shenzhen Stock Connect was suspended due to the Christmas holiday.

