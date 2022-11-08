







On November 8, 2022, stock index futures were mixed. The main contract of CSI 300 stock index futures (IF) fell by 0.58%, the main contract of Shanghai 50 stock index futures (IH) fell by 0.60%, and the main contract of CSI 500 stock index futures (IC) fell by 0.60%. The contract rose 0.05%, and the main contract of the China Securities 1000 stock index futures (IM) fell 0.14%.

On November 8, the broader market fluctuated and adjusted throughout the day, and rebounded in late trading, but the strength was limited, and the three major indexes all fell slightly. In addition, the trend of the yellow and white time lines of the index is differentiated, and the small and medium-cap stocks are relatively defensive. On the disk, Xinchuang concept stocks strengthened in the afternoon, and the direction of digital currency led the rise.Creative Technology20CM daily limit,Hailian Jinhui、Geer Softwaredaily limit. Gold concept stocks are active against the trend,Jingui Silver Industrydaily limit,Hengbang Co., Ltd.、Shengda Resourcesrose more than 5%. In terms of decline, some track stocks began to adjust, and photovoltaics and other directions led the decline.Baoxin Technology、Chuanyi TechnologyDrop by more than 5%. In general, stocks fell more and rose less, with more than 2,700 stocks in the two cities falling. The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges today was 835.8 billion, a decrease of 170.3 billion from the previous trading day, and the turnover fell sharply to less than one trillion. In terms of sectors, sectors such as digital currency, precious metals, Xinchuang, and Fujian Free Trade Zone were among the top gainers, while sectors such as integrated die-casting, tourism, TOPCON batteries, and consumer electronics led the decline. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.43%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.58%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.91%.

