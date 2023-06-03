Stock market, Assiom Forex: for 87% of operators, increases in sight

The confidence of stock exchange operators regarding the prospects of the markets in the coming months is further strengthened. This is what emerges from the May survey conducted by Assiom Forex among its associates in collaboration with Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor. In fact, according to the vast majority of operators, the indices will maintain their current positions or make further increases.

Specifically, for 41% of operators, the markets will register further increases which for 4% will be in double figures. A month ago, the forecast of increases was shared by 38% of operators with 5% super-optimistic. As a result of the greater optimism, the sample of those expecting stable markets consequently decreases, a definition that contemplates both upward and downward increases of 3%: in May they are 46% against 48% in a month. For 87% of operators, therefore, the markets will remain stable or will achieve increases: in April this overall figure was 86% while in March it was far from 70%. Finally, the percentage of those who see reductions is almost stable: they are 13% (with 2% of super-pessimists) against 14% in April.

Resilient Italian economy

“The resilience shown by our economy and by the financial statements of the companies that have been able to skilfully manage the difficult economic situation still in progress has represented a crucial test bed in testing growing market levels – he explains the president of Assiom Forex Massimo Mocio -. This element, together with confidence in the global recovery capacity (which perhaps discounted an excess of pessimism in recent months) explains the strengthening of the sentiment of financial market operators, who in the May surveys are more optimistic than the previous month”.

On the exchange front, 93% of operators see the euro as stable or rising further, while as regards the spread, 81% see it as permanently below 200 pts. Finally, for 57% of operators, the ECB will continue with the tightening maneuver even beyond the summer with a new increase in the autumn.