Stock market: Current series as positive as last time in 1985

The stock market rally is on track to be the strongest since 1985, according to investment firm Bespoke.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones have gained nine weeks in a row.

The last time the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were in such lockstep was in 1985, when they had an eleven-week winning streak

The current stock market rally is on track to be the strongest since 1985, according to Bespoke. The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones are on track to snap a nine-week winning streak that began Oct. 30.

“There is still a full day of trading left in the week, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for their ninth consecutive positive week. “That hasn’t been the case since the end of 1985,” said Bespoke “X” (formerly Twitter) on Friday. In 1985, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posted an 11-week winning streak. The data goes back to 1971.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 had the longest winning streak in 1985. Bespoke

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 needed to close above 4,754 and 16,777 points respectively on Friday for their weekly winning streak to continue. Both the S&P 500 (closed at 4,770) and the Nasdaq 100 (closed at 16,826) were ultimately above this.

The decline in inflation provided a boost

What’s particularly striking about the ongoing stock rally is how strong it was. Since October 30, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones are up about 15 percent, while the Nasdaq 100 is up about 17 percent. The rise was driven by data pointing to a continued decline in inflation, solid third-quarter earnings and a wait-and-see approach from the Federal Reserve.

It remains to be seen whether the weekly winning streak will last until 2024. But Fundstrat’s Tom Lee thinks further gains are likely in early 2024, before a modest pullback in February or March. “The S&P 500 is now within one percent of its all-time high of 4,801 points, but has not yet exceeded that level.

Since 1950, there have been 11 instances in which the S&P 500 fell 20 percent and then rose to less than one percent from its previous all-time high. In eleven out of eleven cases, the S&P 500 quickly reached an all-time high again. The average time span is 7 days and can be up to 20 trading days, meaning new highs by January 2024,” said Lee.

