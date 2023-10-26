Stock market, Europe down on ECB day. Leapmotor sinks after Stellantis deal

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European indices are moving downwards, after the negative session on Wall Street with tech stocks hit by sales (-2.4% on the NASDAQ 100 at the close) and with Tokyo leaving the 2.14%. The markets remain focused on the macro picture, on the day in which the ECB is expected to announce firm rates, but the focus will be entirely on Christine Lagarde’s press conference at 2.45 pm to understand what Frankfurt’s view is, in light of the war in the Middle East and with the latest indications of weakness for the European economy, as shown by the PMI data. Macro in focus also in the USA, with the preliminary data on the GDP for the third quarter (5% growth expected), in addition to subsidies and orders for durable goods: key data to understand the actual strength of the American economy, pending of tomorrow’s PCE inflation, closely followed by the Fed.

In Piazza Affari, all eyes are on Stellantis and quarterly publications

On the stock market, the quarterly reporting season continues at full speed: pay attention to Saipem which released the numbers yesterday after the closing and to Stmicroelectronics which released them before the start of trading. All eyes are also on Nexi after the 13% collapse the day before and on Stellantis which has announced it will invest 1.5 billion to take over 20% of Chinese Leapmotor.

Dollar up, oil down

In this context, the dollar is rising and strengthening also with the new increase in Treasury yields and the euro falls to the 1.054 area (from 1.058 yesterday at the close). On the energy front, oil fell after rising overnight, with the focus still on the Middle East and after inventories in the United States unexpectedly increased: December Brent moved below 90 dollars at 89.54. Gas up 3.7% in Amsterdam to 51.8 euros. On bonds, the BTp/Bund spread is under observation, while on primary prices the six-month BoT auction of 3 billion euros is expected.

Leapmotor down in Hong Kong

Leapmotor reverses course and amid very volatile trading goes negative on the Hong Kong stock exchange: after the initial jump over 10%, in the wake of the euphoria of the strategic cooperation signed with Stellantis, the Chinese electric car company has abruptly reversed course , hitting an intraday low of -13%, before settling at -9.24% (at HK$33.40). The Hangzhou start-up will issue 194.3 million shares in a reserved capital raise at a unit value of HK$43.8, a 19% premium to Wednesday’s close of $36.80. At the end of the transaction, Stellantis will have approximately 21.07% of Leapmotor. For the rest, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange opened the session in negative territory: the Hang Seng index lost 0.21%, to 17,085.12 points.

Tokyo closes down 2.14% dragged by Wall Street

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed sharply lower with the NIKKEI 225 index leaving 2.14% on the ground at 30,601 points. In particular, the collapse of stocks recorded on Wall Street the day before, especially in the technology sector after the results considered disappointing by Alphabet, Google’s parent company, dragged the stock prices downward.

The risk-averse climate was also fueled by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East region. Among the most penalized stocks in the Japanese financial center, Advantest lost 6.9%, Disco Corp. 5.4% and Tokyo Electron 5 percent.

