Stock market, Europe in cautious rise in the wake of Wall Street and Asia. Eyes on ECB minutes

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the aftermath of a brilliant session, with markets encouraged by the slowdown in inflation in the United States, European stock markets open cautiously higher. Support comes from Wall Street, which ended up sharply on the eve, with the S&P 500 at its highest since April 2022, and from Asian markets, where Hong Kong rises by more than 2 points and Tokyo finished up 1.49% . While awaiting new macroeconomic indicators (in the USA numbers on labor and producer prices are arriving), attention in Europe is catalysed by the meeting of the Eurogroup and, above all, by the minutes of the last meeting of the ECB, useful for having indications on the Eurotower’s next moves, even if it seems probable that it will continue along the path of an aggressive strategy. This while the earnings season is about to begin, which in the United States gets underway tomorrow with the first major banks.

Thus the indices, which are looking for the fifth session of consecutive increases, are starting off on the right foot: Milan, after closing yesterday on the highs of 2023 and at levels not seen since September 2008, sees the FTSE MIB on the rise. The Paris CAC 40 also grew after the inflation data (+0.2% on a monthly basis and +4.5% year on year, slower than the +5.1% in May). They also earn the Frankfurt DAX 40, the Madrid IBEX 35 and the Amsterdam AEX. Further back London, on parity.

In Milan, Moncler and Telecom stand out

As far as securities are concerned, Moncler and Telecom It Rsp are among the best in the Ftse Mib, which successfully placed a 750 million euro bond with a five-year maturity. The main price list continues without jolts, with Recordati and Azimut in the light and Cnh Industrial in the queue. Slow down the race of Stmicroelectronics, among the best on the eve and awaiting the results. They will be published at the end of the month and analysts expect the positive trend to continue, with confirmation of the guidance.

Tokyo closes positive, reassured by US inflation

Positive session for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, buoyed by the data on inflation in the United States, which fell sharply, which suggests a slowdown in the monetary tightening underway by the Fed. The Nikkei index of 225 leading stocks closes up by 1 .5% to 32,419.33 points. Among the shares, SoftBank rose after the indiscretion of the Financial Times according to which the US semiconductor giant, Nvidia, is in talks to become the reference shareholder of Arm, the British microprocessor specialist currently owned by SoftBank, and which should return introduced on the stock exchange in a few months. Nvidia originally intended to buy Arm, but this mega acquisition fell apart in early 2022 due to excessive regulatory hurdles. Other tech giants like Intel would also be in the running to take shares of Arm.

Dollar continues weak, oil moved little, gas falls

In terms of currency, the weakness of the dollar continues, which yesterday slipped to its lowest in 15 months against the euro after the inflation data and to its lowest since mid-May against the yen: the euro changed hands at 1.1141 dollars ( 1.10 at the previous closing) and 154.35 yen (153.84), while the dollar/yen exchange rate is 138.567. Oil prices showed little change: August WTI futures rose by 0.2% to 75.9 dollars a barrel, those of September Brent by 0.3% to 80.31 dollars. Natural gas traded in Amsterdam was also down: August contracts, after having scored a first position at 27.1 euros per megawatt hour, fell by 3.3% to 25.76 euros.