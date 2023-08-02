Stock market, Europe in ‘red’ after Fitch’s ax on the USA. Iveco shoots in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the aftermath of a down session, with the slowdown in manufacturing putting the brakes on the indices, the European stock markets are facing another difficult day. The declines started in Asia (Tokyo’s NIKKEI 225 and Hong Kong’s HANG SENG are in red, while Chinese stocks drop 1%), after the Fitch rating agency cut the United States rating from “AAA” to “AA+,” a move that infuriated the White House and surprised investors, despite the resolution of last weeks debt ceiling crisis. It remains to be understood how Wall Street will react, while quarterly reports and numbers on employment in the American private sector remain in the spotlight. The quarterly season also continues in Europe and in Italy. Thus the FTSE MIB of Milan is declining, as is the CAC 40 of Paris and the DAX 40 of Frankfurt. The IBEX 35 in Madrid and the FT-SE 100 in London are keeping pace.

FTSE Mib Stock Exchange performance

Loading…

Iveco Group takes action in Piazza Affari, the banks are still in trouble

Before the start, the accounts of the Iveco Group arrived in Milan, which saw profits and revenues rise and revised its 2023 guidance upwards. The results of Telecom Italia, Ferrari, Bper and Banco Bpm are also expected, all arriving in course of the day. In a Ftse Mib almost all in the “red”, Tenaris is saved, which will publish its accounts after the closure of Wall Street. The banks are still in the queue (Banca Mediolanum, Banca Mps after slipping up to -5.3% in the early stages, and Intesa Sanpaolo). The worst is Finecobank, in the aftermath of the accounts, which were positive in any case. Stellantis is also down, with the release of data on July registrations on the eve (-0.3%, against +8.75% of the Italian market as a whole).

Oil and gas up, euro remains below 1.1 dollars

Oil is recovering: September WTI futures rise by 0.92% to 82.12 dollars a barrel, those of October Brent by 0.9% to 85.68 dollars. The prices of gas traded in Amsterdam are on the rise: September futures, after having scored a first position at 27.42 euros per megawatt hour, grow by 2.4% to 27.79 euros. On the currency side, the euro remains below 1.1 on the greenback and changes hands at 1.098 dollars (from 1.097 at the previous close). Also worth 156.798 yen (from 156.85). The dollar/yen exchange rate is 142.682.

The euro / dollar exchange

Loading…

Spread slightly up to 164 points, 10-year yield at 4.17%

Spread between BTp and Bund not very lively in an overall stable framework for government bonds in the eurozone despite the uncertainty induced by the US rating cut operated by Fitch. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP and the German security of the same duration is indicated at 164 basis points, up by 1 basis point compared to the previous closing. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP is at 4.17% from 4.18% in the last position.

Trend of the Btp / Bund spread

Loading…

Tokyo closes sharply lower after 2 days of rally

Japanese stocks closed sharply lower amid weakness in Asian markets, pulling back from a two-day rally and slipping off 30-year highs, while global sentiment soured after ratings agency Fitch unexpectedly downgraded the tier one sovereign rating of the United States. The Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations remained in focus, with the yen sliding to a new three-week low after the central bank bought about $2 billion worth of bonds in a unscheduled trade to help stem the spike in yields. The NIKKEI 225 closed down at 32,707 points.