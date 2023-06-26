Stock market, Europe in red with eyes on Russia. Milan the worst -1.26%

European markets with eyes on Russia after the Wagner uprising

After a “heavy” week on the front of monetary policies with the latest move by the ECB which decided to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points and a turbulent weekend with the march on Moscow by the brigade’s mercenaries Wagner led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the European stock markets, with their eyes focused on Russian developments, are still losing ground. After the first weak and random exchanges, the European stock exchanges they widen the declines and become negative. Just over half an hour after the start of trading, London loses 0.60%, Frankfurt lo 0,73%, Paris yields 0.70% e Madrid lo 0,72%. Business Square it is the worst and marks -1.26%.

READ ALSO: ECB, the hawk Lagarde does not follow Powell: new rate hike of 25 points

The price of the petrolium on the Asian markets with crude oil remaining nonetheless at low levels due to fears of a contraction in global demand. At the moment, WTI contracts are sold at 69.2 dollars a barrel, up 0.12%, while those of Brent are sold at 74.1 dollars, up 0.40%. Also growing gas price to the TTF, the reference hub for Europe, which opens at 34.2 euros per megawatt hour, up from last Friday’s closing below 34 euros, and in the first trading it rose up to 35.5 per then fall back to the start quotes digit.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

