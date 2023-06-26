Home » Stock market, Europe in red with eyes on Russia. Milan the worst -1.26%
Business

Stock market, Europe in red with eyes on Russia. Milan the worst -1.26%

by admin
Stock market, Europe in red with eyes on Russia. Milan the worst -1.26%

European markets with eyes on Russia after the Wagner uprising

After a “heavy” week on the front of monetary policies with the latest move by the ECB which decided to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points and a turbulent weekend with the march on Moscow by the brigade’s mercenaries Wagner led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the European stock markets, with their eyes focused on Russian developments, are still losing ground. After the first weak and random exchanges, the European stock exchanges they widen the declines and become negative. Just over half an hour after the start of trading, London loses 0.60%, Frankfurt lo 0,73%, Paris yields 0.70% e Madrid lo 0,72%. Business Square it is the worst and marks -1.26%.

READ ALSO: ECB, the hawk Lagarde does not follow Powell: new rate hike of 25 points

The price of the petrolium on the Asian markets with crude oil remaining nonetheless at low levels due to fears of a contraction in global demand. At the moment, WTI contracts are sold at 69.2 dollars a barrel, up 0.12%, while those of Brent are sold at 74.1 dollars, up 0.40%. Also growing gas price to the TTF, the reference hub for Europe, which opens at 34.2 euros per megawatt hour, up from last Friday’s closing below 34 euros, and in the first trading it rose up to 35.5 per then fall back to the start quotes digit.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Huang Hongyun, the controlling shareholder of Jinke Co., Ltd., pledged 13.5 million shares for capital needs

You may also like

The ifo business climate index: definition, development, chart

Understanding Periodic Reports | Issue 138: Why is...

Minimum wage is to rise to 12.41 euros

Aston Martin: agreement with Lucid Group for electric...

AI: California’s new gold rush aims to save...

Toyota C-HR, first eye contact with the second...

Shaanxi comprehensively strengthens the construction and management of...

Financial industry – Ifo business climate index fell...

Pensions, Quota 103 and Women’s Option on the...

The hotel of the future is digital –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy