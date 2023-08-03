Stock market, Europe in sharp decline with eyes on BoE and quarterly. Bper crash in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock markets are still clearly in the red after the sales on the eve triggered by the cut in Fitch’s rating on American debt. Even if the direct and concrete effects on the markets, according to analysts, appear limited, the rating agency’s move served to trigger the realizations, with the ratings reaching multi-year highs in July. While awaiting the key data on American unemployment scheduled for August 4, decisive for the moves of the Federal Reserve, we look at the decisions of the Bank of England, also to understand if it is considering a break or is approaching the end of its bull cycle. However, for today’s meeting, the market is expecting a 25 basis point increase to 5.25%, the 14th consecutive hike.

Thus the FTSE MIB of Milan travels in modest decline, which with the decreases of the first two sessions in August has once again lost sight of the threshold of 30,000 points which it has not been able to reach since June 2008. The same goes for the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, IBEX 35 in Madrid, AEX in Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 in London. Contracts on American indices are also flat and Asian stock exchanges are moving mixed (Tokyo down, Chinese markets positive after data on the services sector). On both sides of the Atlantic, attention remains high on equities (in the United States, eyes on Apple and Amazon).

Eyes on Tim, crash of Bper and Tenaris after the accounts

In Piazza Affari, sales overwhelm Banca Pop Er, which even dropped more than eight points after the accounts on the eve with profits down 49% in the six-month period. Banco Bpm also down, with the numbers arriving shortly before the closing of the stock exchange. At the end of the Ftse Mib also Tenaris: quarterly profits and revenues were up and above estimates, but the company said it expected significantly lower expected sales and margins in the second half. Eyes also on Telecom Italia, which closed the half-year with revenues and EBITDA on the rise and with CEO Labriola who, in a long interview with Sole 24 Ore, outlines the lines for the next few months, also saying that Tim «in the risk of TLC will be the huntress ». Among the banks, pay attention to Banca Pop Er, which presented its accounts on a closed stock exchange, and to Banca Mps, Buzzi Unicem, Banca Ifis and Salvatore Ferragamo, among others. However, asset management recovers: they hold Finecobank and Banca Mediolanum, as well as Poste Italiane. Sales also on Stmicroelectronics, which was affected by the weakness of the sector after the drop in the Nasdaq and the Infineon accounts. Iveco Group saved after the boom on the eve, Nexi recovers.

Bond sales, spread widens towards 170 points

Sales were also seen on bonds, with yields on government bonds growing in the US (4.10% for the 10-year Treasury) but substantially stable in Germany (2.50%) and Italy (4.19% ). In general, the entire eurozone sovereign sector is declining with Italian securities showing a broader downward trend than ‘core’ securities. The consequence is that the spread widens: the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTp (Isin IT0005518128) and the German security with the same duration is indicated at 167 basis points (165 points the day before). The yield on ten-year Italian bonds rises to 4.24%, Spanish Bonos with the same duration yield 3.62%.

The greenback strengthens, the euro at 1.091 dollars

All while the dollar, perceived as a safe haven, ended up appreciating, with the euro at 1.091 dollars (1.098 dollars on the previous day). «The consequences on the markets are not entirely clear, but at the moment they do not seem particularly relevant and the American primacy in the global economic system does not appear to be undermined at all», argues Vincenzo Cuscito, Head of Investment Consultants Italy of Moneyfarm, believing that «the key to monitor remain inflation, the labor market, economic growth and monetary policy”.