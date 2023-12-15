Stock market, Europe on the rise. Toned Milan. The spread falls below 170 basis points

Stock market, Piazza Affari clearly rising. Btp, the ten-year yield drops

Business Square rising in the early stages of the latest weekly session. The Ftse Mib rises by 0.44% to 30,489 points. The Milan Stock Exchange continues to benefit from the positive climate caused by the decisions of Fed e Bce to leave interest rates unchanged. In the rest of Europe, well Dax 30 of Frankfurt which gains 0.45% and Cac 40 of Paris (+0.30%). Flat, however, l’Ftse 100 from London.

On the Milanese list, financials are mixed with General a +0,38%, Understanding +0,32%, Unicredit -0.21%. Among the energetic, Eni rises by 1.04% while Enel it doesn’t move much. Stellar it gains 1.53%, also good among industrialists Stm with +2.06%.

In the end Tim, which rose by 0.95% in the aftermath of the board of directors which extended the time for Kkr’s due diligence on Sparkle to the end of December and effectively started the process for renewing the board of directors. Furthermore, today, according to press rumours, Vivendi’s complaint should be presented against the resolution of Tim’s board of directors which approved the sale of the network.

Spread in calo

The spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds it fell to 164 basis points compared to 167 points the day before. The 10-year yield also fell (3.74%).

