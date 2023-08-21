Stock market, Europe tries to rebound after three weeks in the red. It ignites gas price

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Europe is attempting a rebound in the wake of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, after the third consecutive week of decline for the indices of the Old Continent. Milan’s FTSE MIB leads, followed by Paris (CAC 40), Frankfurt (DAX 40), Madrid (IBEX 35) and Amsterdam (AEX). The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed higher, with the NIKKEI 225 rising after three weak weeks. On a day without macro indications from the United States, concern remains high for the Chinese economy: the Chinese central bank has once again lowered its key rates in an attempt to avoid slowing growth. The one-year LPR rate, which represents the benchmark for the most advantageous rates that banks can offer to businesses and households, was reduced from 3.55% to 3.45%, however below market expectations . Meanwhile, positive indications have arrived from Germany in terms of inflation: in July, producer prices fell more than expected both on a short-term basis and on an annual basis (-1.1% on month and -6% on year).

In Milan the banks stand out, Immsi and Piaggio take off

Among the stocks, Saipem immediately stands out in Milan, followed by Banca Mps and Bper. Unicredit, Banco Bpm, Finecobank, and Intesa Sanpaolo are also progressing. Among the titles that move at the head of the Ftse Mib also Ferrari. The shares of Immsi and of the subsidiary Piaggio are moving up after the death of Roberto Colaninno, reference shareholder of Immsi, of which he was also chairman, as well as being chairman and managing director of Piaggio.

Gas, price flare in Amsterdam, reaches 42.5 euros

Gas price surge in Amsterdam as negotiations begin. Gas rose by well over 10% to 42.5 euros per megawatt hour before settling in the 40 euro area. The upward push is caused by the news arriving from Australia: the workers of the Woodside Energy Group liquefaction plants are ready to go on strike if an agreement is not reached with the company on August 23rd. A similar warning came last week from colleagues at Chevron.

Spread with Bund stopped at 170 points, yield at 4.32%

The spread between BTp and Bund is stable on the Mts secondary market of European government bonds. The differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German bond of the same duration marks 170 basis points at the start, the same level as before. Also unchanged is the yield of the Italian stock on the 10-year maturity which, after a series of upward sessions, is stable at 4.32%, as in the last closing.

Euro below 1.09, crude oil on the rise

On the foreign exchange market, the euro-dollar exchange rate remained below 1.09 with the single currency worth 1.0880 dollars (1.0877 at Friday’s closing). Crude oil prices are up: the October delivery contract on Brent marks a +0.81% to 85.49 dollars a barrel, while the September contract on WTI – which expires on Monday 21 August – gains 0.97% to 82, 04 dollars a barrel and the October contract 0.86% at 81.35 dollars a barrel.

