Stock market, fears about banks still weigh. Sales hit Europe

Pressure on banks remains strong, in the wake of the First Republic Bank case, with investors left wondering whether the hemorrhaging of deposits and the regional bank crisis is an isolated case or not. The market also fears the impact on the economy: if the banking crisis were it not over, a further credit crunch would in fact be foreseeable. And given that medium-sized banks in the United States are the most active in financing the real economy, the risk is that the repercussions on GDP are yet to be felt.

Spread rises above 190 points

The BTp/Bund spread moves up, discounting a small correction with respect to the Bund. The expansion, say the analysts of Mps Capital Services, “was favored by a report by Moody’s according to which slow growth and higher financing costs could further weaken Italy’s fiscal positioncurrently the only country

sovereign with Baa3 rating and negative outlook». The decision on Italy’s rating is scheduled for May 19th.

The euro recovers 1.10 dollars

On the foreign exchange market, the euro recovered 1.10 dollars. Natural gas remains below 40 euros per megawatt hour and is worth 39.7 euros (-0.3%) in the May contract on the Amsterdam TTF. The price of oil partially recovers after the weakness of the day before: WTI in June trades at 77.77 dollars a barrel (+0.91%) and Brent in June at 81.26 dollars (+.61%).

Tokyo closes down 0.7%, fears about US banks weigh

In Asia, Tokyo lost 0.7% blaming the weakness of the banking sector grappling with fears of an extension of the crisis in the USA, while the Chinese Stock Exchange benefited from the prospect of new public support interventions. In addition to banking stocks, mining stocks were hit by the sell-off after iron ore prices fell below $100 a ton for the first time since December, suggesting that China‘s demand recovery for raw materials is still fragile.