Stock market, Fed effect on Europe. Piazza Affari weighed down by oil stocks

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Sharp decline for European indices with sales across all sectors, after the Fed revealed a picture of high rates for longer than expected. The prospect of higher and longer rates in the United States, as emerges from the expectations of central bankers, is worrying for the stability of the economy. Asian indices closed in the red and all European markets are under pressure while Wall Street futures continue to show declines.

The economy, therefore, will have to deal with high rates for longer because inflation is still too high. «The Fed kept rates unchanged but with a “hawkish” attitude – comments Luigi Nardella of Ceresio Investors – the prospects of a soft landing have increased according to the central bank’s forecasts: more solid growth this year and next with inflation in deceleration. Fed governors have therefore adapted by predicting high rates for longer. The risk is that economic forecasts prove to be wrong and that an overly restrictive policy causes a recession rather than a slowdown”, he adds.

In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB suffered a black mark, while the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the CAC 40 of Paris and the DAX 30 of Frankfurt did badly. Zurich resists after the surprise of the Swiss central bank which paused in the monetary tightening while keeping interest rates stable. London is recovering after the Bank of England left the cost of money unchanged.

London improves after the Bank of England, the pound falls

Recovery of the London Stock Exchange, which went positive, slowdown in the pound and limited movements in the yields of English government bonds: this is the reaction of the financial markets to the Bank of England’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25%. The Ftse100 index, which lost 0.7% before the announcement, recovered to become positive and then slowed down again. The pound, which was trading at 1.23 dollars, slipped to the 1.224 area and then reached 1.227. The yield on 10-year government bonds temporarily rose to 4.30% and then returned to 4.275-4.280%.

Attention on Friday on the Bank of Japan, which will close the central banking week. Meanwhile, the Swiss central bank left rates unchanged at 1.75% while the Swedish central bank raised the cost of money by 0.25% to 4%, as expected, and expects further increases.

