The drop in commodity prices by 20 to 30 percent compared to the previous year will quickly be reflected in the consumer price index for food and energy. In addition, inflation in residential real estate will also decline. The Fed will then have “every deflationary excuse” to switch back to rate-cutting mode if it so chooses. Edwards: “Personally, I still expect the consumer price index to fall below zero at some point. That would be a surprise and a good excuse to lower interest rates.”