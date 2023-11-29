Stock market guru Charlie Munger is dead: Warren Buffett’s partner dies at 99

Two stock market legends: Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger (right). picture alliance/AP Images | Nati Harnik

Billionaire Charlie Munger, best known as stock market guru Warren Buffett’s right-hand man at Berkshire Hathaway, has died at the age of 99. Munger died on Tuesday, Berkshire Hathaway said in a press release.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have achieved its current status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and contribution,” Buffett said in the statement.

Charlie Munger is one of the most famous investors in the world. The businessman and philanthropist was born on January 1, 1924 in Omaha, Nebraska. Munger played a significant role in making the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate one of the most valuable and admired companies in the world.

