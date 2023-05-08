Stock market legend Warren Buffett reveals: This is my favorite stock

Stock legend Warren Buffett praises the tech giant Apple. picture alliance / zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx | zz/NPX/STAR MAX/IPx

Warren Buffett says Apple is a better company than any of Berkshire Hathaway’s subsidiaries. The Berkshire CEO emphasized the immense value Apple’s customers place on their devices. Buffett says Berkshire’s stake in Apple is growing because of the tech giant’s share buyback.

Apple is better than any individual Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, according to investor Warren Buffett.

“It’s just a better company than any we own,” the billionaire investor and Berkshire CEO said during his company’s annual shareholder meeting Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

In his speech, Buffett emphasized the strong loyalty that Apple users feel toward the company’s devices. Elsewhere, Buffett hinted that Apple customers would rather give up their $35,000 second car than their $1,500 iPhones.

The investor also pointed out that Berkshire can’t own more than 100 percent of its subsidiaries. However, Berkshire’s stake in Apple continues to rise as Apple buys back shares.

“The good thing about Apple is that we can go up,” he said.

Apple — the most valuable holding in Buffett’s portfolio

Buffett’s conglomerate owns about 5.8 percent of Apple, a stake worth more than $150 billion. The tech titan is by far the most valuable holding in Buffett’s stock portfolio. The stake now accounts for a large portion of Berkshire’s $700 billion market cap.

Between 2016 and 2018, Buffett invested around $36 billion in Apple. Over the past five years, Berkshire has roughly quadrupled its paper investments.

Buffett has already called Apple “probably the best company” he knows. The Apple devices are indispensable for the users. He also praised Tim Cook as “one of the most elegant CEOs” and said the Apple CEO had run the company extraordinarily well.

“The iPhone is an incredibly valuable device,” Buffett said recently in one Interview mit CNBC: “We will never own a company that makes so many people happier and is so useful to them.”

Read the original article here.