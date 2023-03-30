A stock trader observes what is happening on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

According to an overview by shareholder representatives, 50 companies have mainly burned their shareholders’ money in recent years. At the top are two companies from the real estate industry. According to the evaluation, Corestate Capital Holding SA and the Adler Group lost the most value.

Numerous companies have gone under the wheels on the stock exchange in recent years and do not bring their shareholders much joy.

This applies in particular to the real estate sector. The German Protection Association for Securities Ownership (DSW) counts Corestate Capital Holding SA and the Adler Group among the biggest “capital destroyers” of recent years. Groups from the top German stock exchange league are also on the negative list of 50 companies for 2022, which DSW presented on Thursday.

It is a warning signal “that you as a shareholder should take seriously if one of the companies you have in your portfolio appears on a DSW watch list,” said DSW CEO Marc Tüngler. “Especially the companies that were already ailing before the Corona crisis find themselves in a particularly precarious situation,” warned Tüngler. “Anyone who has had problems with their business model up to now will have them even more in 2023.” With the ongoing war in Ukraine, the problems would increase and deepen.

This share lost up to 96 percent

At the top of the DSW flops is Corestate Capital Holding SA. The share of the real estate investment manager and co-investor lost significantly in value over a period of one year (minus 96 percent), three years (minus 99 percent) and five years (minus 99 percent). The price has almost atomized in the past five years from 50 euros to currently around 45 cents, said Tüngler. The Adler Group came second in the negative evaluation.

“In the real estate industry, there are many areas where the fire is burning. This is especially true for the top 1 and top 2 of our 2022 watch list,” said Tüngler. The real estate sector is generally under pressure due to higher interest rates and high construction costs. But Dax companies such as the automotive supplier Continental (ranked 34th) and the healthcare group Fresenius SE (ranked 47th) are also on the negative list.

Dark times for dividends

Another evaluation, which also takes dividend payments into account, is also led by the two companies in the real estate industry. The values ​​​​of the two lists are almost identical, the companies usually do not pay dividends, “since the business model no longer works well, or at least temporarily not particularly well,” explained Tüngler.

The banks that were strongly represented in the past are no longer on the negative list. The DSW explained that the price losses had not deepened in recent years to such an extent that they would appear in the list again.

