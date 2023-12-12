Stock market millionaire recommends these 8 stocks for 2024

With Carmen Mayer’s tips, investments in the 2024 financial year could be successful. Teresa Grundei

Stock market expert Carmen Mayer reveals which stocks you can invest in in the 2024 financial year. She became known, among other things, for her unconventional path to the stock market and the podcast “Mommy Goes Millionaire”.

The stock market year 2023 was characterized by some fluctuations. From the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) to Hamas’ attack on Israel, world events shook the stock market. But what is actually in store for investors next year?

We spoke to financial expert Carmen Mayer, who tells us how she’s investing next year and which stocks she has on her watch list. Mayer’s path to the stock market was rather unusual: with starting capital of just 2,000 euros, she built up a fortune on her own and made herself a millionaire.

Read too

“Make investments, not deals”: ​​A top fund manager reveals his investment strategy for 2024 and how to invest in AI

1. NVDA: Mayer’s favorite stock

Share this: Facebook

X

