Stock market millionaire Tim Schäfer reveals: He is now betting on these 4 shares

Business

by admin
Tim Schäfer has become rich on the stock exchange and is always thinking about which shares he wants to buy. Tim Schaefer

Tim Schäfer has managed to build up a million dollar depot. He focuses on stocks and always invests for the long term.

“In general, I like industries and stocks that have suffered badly,” Schäfer told Business Insider.

Schaefer has revealed to Business Insider four stocks he recently bought. And he names other sectors and stocks that he currently finds exciting.

Tim Schäfer got rich with long-term investments on the stock exchange and today has a portfolio of almost two million euros. The financial journalist was born in Germany, but now lives in New York City and runs his blog “Tim Schäfer Media”, where he reports on various stock market topics and his own portfolio.

In his investment strategy, Schäfer relies on “Buy and Hold Extreme”. That means he buys stocks and never sells them. Schäfer believes that this will allow him to achieve the highest returns over the long term and also earn dividends.

Helmut Jonen quit his job at the age of 52 and has lived on dividends ever since – here the ex-banker names five stocks with potential

Schäfer is therefore not a “market timer”, always thinks in the long term and is not impressed by crises. According to the motto: Stay calm and invest.

Schäfer has revealed to Business Insider which sectors he now sees potential in and which stocks he recently bought.

Schäfer finds this stock quartet exciting

“In general, I like sectors and stocks that have suffered badly,” says Schäfer. For example, he finds German real estate shares exciting after the “sharp crash”. On the one hand, the rising interest rates are a burden for heavily indebted corporations and there are strict laws regarding climate protection. “In return, the apartment rental company Vonovia has more than halved from the top,” says Schäfer.

