Home » Stock market podcast: China’s stock market paradox – Why the country is growing and investors earn nothing
Business

Stock market podcast: China’s stock market paradox – Why the country is growing and investors earn nothing

by admin
Stock market podcast: China’s stock market paradox – Why the country is growing and investors earn nothing

Everything on stocks stock market podcast

China’s stock market paradox and top three AI funds

Published on 06/20/2023

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team

Source: Claudius Pflug, Montage: Infogra/Claudia Weidner

In today’s episode “Alles auf Aktien” the financial journalists Anja Ettel and Holger Zschäpitz talk about the Sartorius shock, the Merck Mentekel and a lift at Lilium.

Außerdem geht es um Siemens Healthineers, Qiagen, Eckert & Ziegler, Synlab, MTU Aero Engines, Airbus, Intel, AstraZeneca, Allianz Global Artificial Intelligence (WKN: A2DKAU), DWS Artificial Intelligence (WKN: 847414), Amundi MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Screened ETF (WKN: A2JSC9), WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence ETF (WKN: A2N7KX), Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence & Big Data ETF (WKN: A2N6LC), L&G Artificial Intelligence (WKN: A2PM50), Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Broadcom, Alphabet, UpStart, C3.AI, Nvidia, Blackberry, Palo Alto, Appian, UiPath, Alteryx, Splunk, Samsara, Autodesk, Pure Storage, Service Now, iShares S&P 500 Swap ETF (WKN: A2QAJB) und Lyxor MSCI All Country World ETF (WKN: LYX00C).

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

See also  Everything on shares: Linde out, Commerzbank in - the Dax is now available with a 10 percent discount

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You may also like

Environmental protection – FDP blocks Lemke’s packaging law

Bologna, an elderly man runs over and kills...

Kai Tak Land Auction: Lowest Land Price per...

Tesla: The world’s largest electric car manufacturer creates...

Turin, pregnancy in the uterus outside the abdomen:...

Today’s Powerball Winning Numbers and Jackpot Winner: Did...

Environmental protection – Stadtwerke-Verband speaks out against pool...

75% bonus for bathrooms, doors, windows and floors:...

2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer: A Comfortable and Spacious 7-Seater...

Passive income with dividend stocks: Here’s how

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy