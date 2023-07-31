Home » Stock market podcast: Competition for Microsoft and Alphabet – Meta’s bold AI bet
Business

Stock market podcast: Competition for Microsoft and Alphabet – Meta’s bold AI bet

by admin
Stock market podcast: Competition for Microsoft and Alphabet – Meta’s bold AI bet

It’s also about T. Rowe Price, Tencent, Patrizia Immobilien, SAP, Siemens, Allianz, Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, Alibaba, Samsung, iShares Core MSCI World Accumulating (WKN: A0RPWH), Vanguard FTSE All World Accumulating (WKN:; A2PKXG) and Vanguard Germany All Cap distributing (WKN: A2JF6S).

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You may also like

Successful Completion of Concrete Pouring for First Warehouse...

Income, fears protests. Decaro: “Mayors alone”. Salvini: “No...

Employer President Dulger: “Part of the federal government...

Insider Look: Unveiling the Toyota Raize 2023 SUV...

Mediobanca, record profit at over 1 billion. Insurance...

Poland – Police unions call for border controls...

Nanni Moretti, new rounds against Meloni: “Violence and...

20 Companies Showcase Innovative Products and Services in...

Deed in July for the rented apartment, how...

Bought a vintage caravan for 640 euros and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy