Stock market podcast: End of the free ETF savings plan – is there still hope for shareholders?

Stock market podcast: End of the free ETF savings plan – is there still hope for shareholders?

We’re talking to someone who is definitely as annoyed as it is by us. With someone who made the new German stock culture bigger and thereby became very big himself. We discuss whether small investors need to be protected from themselves. We uncover how large the average customer deposit is, how much money they use per order and what they invest in. A conversation with Erik Podzuweit. And here is the video that shows the spirit of Brussels towards retail investors. The panel with Trade Republic founder Christian Hecker starts at 2:44:00.

