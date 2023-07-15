Home » Stock market podcast: Inside Palantir – The strategy chief decodes the DNA of AI
Stock market podcast: Inside Palantir – The strategy chief decodes the DNA of AI

Stock market podcast: Inside Palantir – The strategy chief decodes the DNA of AI

Palantir is considered to be one of the purest AI plays in the stock market and today its head of strategy for Europe gives us an inside look at the company. What does the “service provider of the secret services” really do? Are we witnessing the beginning of a new era or will the bubble burst again soon? What does he think of the Nvidia success and how about the AI ​​flops Siri and Alexa? A conversation with Jan Hiesserich.

