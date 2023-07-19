Home » Stock market podcast: Lauterbach’s clinic reform – that could be the winning share
Business

Stock market podcast: Lauterbach’s clinic reform – that could be the winning share

by admin
Stock market podcast: Lauterbach’s clinic reform – that could be the winning share

Everything on stocks stock market podcast

Winner of the clinic reform and the most exciting emerging market

Published on 07/11/2023

“Everything on shares” with Holger Zschäpitz and Lena Zimmermann

Source: Claudius Pflug; Amin Akhtar, WELT/Beate Nowak

In today’s episode “Everything on shares”, financial journalists Lena Zimmermann and Holger Zschäpitz talk about a short squeeze on Wall Street, a 30 percent move at Novavax and the Prime Day strategy for Amazon shares.

Außerdem geht es um FuboTV, Lyft, Ginkgo Bioscienc, Carvana, Fisker, Lucid, Rivian, Novavax, Palantir, Rheinmetall, Hensoldt, Evonic, Lanxess, Clariant, FMC, Red Care Pharmacy, Doc Morris, Scout24, Norma Group, Drägerwerk, Hugo Boss, Daimler Truck. Fresenius, iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (WKN: A1C1H0), Xtrackers MSCI Mexico ETF (WKN: DBX0ES).

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

See also  US inflation, has prices peaked? Markets seeking redemption after strong sell-off on bonds and stocks

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You may also like

Exploitation of work: judicial control is triggered for...

Knot (ECB) opens to pause for rate hikes...

New construction is shrinking: Experts see only one...

The Mexican Peso Slips Slightly Against the Dollar...

Dell’Acqua: “emergency plan for the next 2 years,...

Politics – summer retreat of the CSU state...

Kering, Pinault chooses Bellettini as his deputy and...

Business trips: companies are now planning this for...

the web is increasingly decisive in the choice

Energy transition: The forgotten successes of Robert Habeck

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy