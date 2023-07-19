Stock market podcast: Lauterbach’s clinic reform – that could be the winning share

Everything on stocks stock market podcast

Winner of the clinic reform and the most exciting emerging market

Published on 07/11/2023

“Everything on shares” with Holger Zschäpitz and Lena Zimmermann

Source: Claudius Pflug; Amin Akhtar, WELT/Beate Nowak

In today’s episode “Everything on shares”, financial journalists Lena Zimmermann and Holger Zschäpitz talk about a short squeeze on Wall Street, a 30 percent move at Novavax and the Prime Day strategy for Amazon shares.

Außerdem geht es um FuboTV, Lyft, Ginkgo Bioscienc, Carvana, Fisker, Lucid, Rivian, Novavax, Palantir, Rheinmetall, Hensoldt, Evonic, Lanxess, Clariant, FMC, Red Care Pharmacy, Doc Morris, Scout24, Norma Group, Drägerwerk, Hugo Boss, Daimler Truck. Fresenius, iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (WKN: A1C1H0), Xtrackers MSCI Mexico ETF (WKN: DBX0ES).

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

