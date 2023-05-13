Home » Stock market podcast: Luisa Neubauer, AKW-Aus and four-day week – tasks for the Germany CEO
Wwhy is Luisa Neubauer celebrated uncritically and why is the plain texter almost taken off the stage? Who knows the answer better than our guest: Klartexter and AAA regular guest personally. We talk to him about the lessons of the OMR Festival, the culture of debate, the sense and nonsense of the four-day week, saving Location D and the desperate search of some start-ups for fresh money. A conversation with Sven Schmidt.

