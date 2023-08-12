Home » Stock market podcast: rent or buy? The real estate insider has the clear answer
Business

Stock market podcast: rent or buy? The real estate insider has the clear answer

by admin
Stock market podcast: rent or buy? The real estate insider has the clear answer

One of the smartest real estate insiders has an answer to all the questions. He also reveals what Germany should do to ensure that more apartments are built and which real estate stocks are worthwhile now. A conversation with real estate pioneer Ronald Slabke.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You may also like

Water parks are also on the rise: +12%...

Violation of conditions: house arrest over – crypto...

Fi, Pier Silvio tempted by the descent into...

Country Garden Faces Deep Troubles as Stock Price...

Airbnb in the crosshairs of the Italian taxman:...

Luxury watches: These Rolex models are now particularly...

BYD: 5 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) produced

CICC Lowers Target Price of Qiutai to HK$4,...

In the US, UPS parcel carriers will soon...

Saipem in rally on the stock exchange with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy