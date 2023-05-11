Stock market, positive Europe on Bank of England day. Milan held back by Tim and Iveco

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European indices are moving up but without excessive momentum, with investors who are still dealing with the data on American inflation. The focus is on Bank of England which should increase the cost of money by 25 basis points, the 12th consecutive rise in a context in which inflation shows no signs of slowing down. Other indications on prices will come from the USA, with i producer prices. However, they limit optimism on both markets uncertainties about US debt – which is starting to worry investors – that i data coming from China and which weigh on the Asian markets: the slowdown in inflation, to its lowest level for two years, is a further sign of the fact that the Chinese economy is struggling to regain pace.

The CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt, the AEX of Amsterdam and the Ibex of Madrd thus move upwards. The FTSE MIB of Milan lags behind, weighed down by the negative performances of Iveco Group and Telecom Italia.

Piazza Affari held back by Iveco and Tim

Eyes still on the quarterly reports: in Piazza Affari: Nexi does well after the quarter above expectations, purchases at the top of the list reward Banca Mps, the other banks are doing well with the exception of Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo. Iveco Group, which got off to a good start, has slipped to the bottom of the list, while achievements hit Telecom Italia after +4% on the eve. Out of the main sales list on De Nora, after the quarter which sees declining profits despite the increase in revenues and the confirmation of the guidance.

Focus on quarterly reports in Europe

Quarterly reports also in the spotlight in the rest of Europe: Ing Groep climbs after better-than-expected results and the announcement of a buyback program of up to 1.5 billion euro. Instead, sales on Bayer after the group cooled its expectations for 2023, saying that the results will be in the low part of the forecasts due to the effects of inflation.

Oil rose, after the unexpected data on the decline in US gasoline inventories which restored confidence in demand. Brent rose by 0.45% to 76.73 dollars, +0.55% to 72.96 for Wti. On the currency, the euro/dollar dropped sharply to 1.092 (yesterday it was at 1.098), the euro/yen at 146.9 and the dollar/yen at 134.46. The price of gas at 34.5 euros is confirmed below 35 euros per MWh, after closing yesterday at a 22-month low.