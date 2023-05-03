Stock market, positive Europe on the day of the Fed. Piazza Affari stands out with Unicredit

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges are moving up on the day of the Federal Reserve, but the oil price with growing fears of an oncoming economic slowdown. Energy stocks down, luxury and food up. Thus, in Milan the FTSE MIB marks the best performance, more limited increases for the CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt and the AEX of Amsterdam.

From the US Fed, operators expect an increase of a further 25 basis points in the cost of money, which will bring rates to 5-5.25%, but attention will go to the indications for the coming months given that the forecast of a slowdown in the economy in the second part of the year could advise the institute to abandon the hypothesis of new adjustments to the rates for the moment. «We are in a macroeconomic context that is extremely difficult to decipher, conflicting economic data continue to confuse economists and investors; therefore the task of the central banks is difficult», comments Luigi Nardella of Ceresio Investors. “Nevertheless, the rate-hiking cycle is most likely nearing its end after this week’s hikes,” he says. he adds.

Wall Street up slightly. Labor market remains strong

Slightly higher opening for Wall Street, after the forte selloff of the previous session due to worries about banking stocks. Today, the data on the fort also have an impact US labor market. The ADP report on private sector jobs added 296,000 jobs in April, confirming a resilient market despite layoffs in recent weeks. Analysts had forecast an increase of just 133,000 jobs. While the Fed’s decision remains the market mover of the day, the debate on theincrease in the debt ceiling underway in Congress, while US President Biden has announced that he does not intend to negotiate on public spending cuts, requested in return by the Republican House to avoid default.

Unicredit shot after the quarterly, all banks are fine

Unicredit leads the basket of big names in Milan thanks to first-quarter earnings above expectations and the upward revision of the guidance for 2023. Banca Mps, Banca Pop Er and Banco Bpm also did well. Mediobanca marks a solid rise after the strengthening of Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone in the capital up to 9.9%. Amplifon stands out at the top of the list. which trades at its highest level in a year thanks to the positive reception of the market to the quarterly: Banca Akros has brought the recommendation to «accumulate» with a price target raised to 36 euros, Intermonte has confirmed «outperform» with a target of 41 euros.

Telecom Italia slips on the eve of the board of directors which will have to examine the new offers for the network arrived from Cdp and from the Kkr fund. Among the oil companies, Saipem is down again, Tenaris and Eni are also down. Weak Stellantis: after a better-than-expected quarterly, analysts are focusing on the theme of high inventories and the drop in sales prices on the North American market. Heavy debut on the Stock Exchange for Lottomatica Group. On Euronext Growth, Sababa Security stands out on which Investcorp has raised the price of the takeover bid.

Wti oil continues its fall, back below 70 dollars

The downward phase of crude oil prices continues with contracts on WTI falling below the threshold of 70 dollars a barrel for the first time since OPEC’s surprise announcement of production cuts in early April. The crude oil market was affected by fears of a global recession and renewed turmoil in the US banking sector after the First Republic Bank bailout and renewed fears of contagion to US regional banks. Brent from the North Sea also falls for delivery in July below 74 dollars a barrel. Price of natural gas down by half a percentage point in Amsterdam to 35.4 euros per megawatt hour.