Stock Market Slump Fewer Millionaires

Last year’s sluggish global stock market also caused the wealth of many rich people to shrink sharply. The millionaires club is significantly lower than in previous years.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The global stock market slump last year has also deflated the pockets of many rich people. Globally, the number of people with at least $1 million in investable assets fell by 3.3% last year to 21.7 million, while total assets owned by this group also fell by 3.6%, according to data released by consulting firm Capgemini. %, down to $83 trillion. Capgemini said this was the largest decline in total assets and total headcount in the past decade. “Unstable factors in the geopolitical and market environment contributed to this outcome.”

In Germany, the number of “Millionaire Club” in 2022 will be 20,900 fewer than in 2021, falling to 1.61 million. The total wealth of these millionaires fell by 2.2% to $6.1 trillion. In 2021, the total assets of the rich have also achieved a growth of 7.4%, increasing to 63 trillion US dollars. In Europe as a whole, the number of rich people will decrease by 3.2% in 2022 compared with the previous year, and the total assets will drop to 182 trillion. The total wealth of millionaires in North America fell by 7.4% to 25.6 trillion.

germany ranks third

Despite the decline in wealth, Germany still ranks third in the world‘s millionaires rankings, according to Capgemini’s assessment. The number one is still the United States with 6.9 million millionaires (7.46 million in 2021), Japan ranks second with 3.55 million millionaires (3.65 million in 2021), and China ranks fourth with individual 1.5 million (1.54 million in 2021) with a net worth (HNWI) in excess of one million. In the Global Wealth Report released by Capgemini since 1997, the assets considered include stocks, fixed-income securities, alternative investments such as private equity, cash, and real estate not for own use. Collectibles and consumables are not counted.

In 2022, the German stock index will fall by more than 12%.



Some other analysts also agree with the trend depicted in the Capgemini report: As early as October last year, Allianz Insurance Company, which releases a report on global financial assets every year, said that after three consecutive years of growth of more than 10%, In 2022, affected by the Russo-Ukrainian war, monetary tightening and inflation, global wealth is expected to decline by 2%, which will be the largest decline in wealth after the 2008 financial crisis.

The German Bundesbank also stated that due to the impact of the stock market slide in 2022, German shareholders will suffer heavy losses. By the end of 2022, the total wealth of German private households, including cash, stocks, deposits and insurance returns, was 7,254 billion euros, significantly lower than the record wealth level of 7,624 billion at the end of 2021. The German DAX stock index fell by 12.3% last year, while MDax, which reflects the stock market situation of small and medium-sized enterprises, fell as much as 28.5%.

