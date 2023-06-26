Stock market, start of the week down for Asian lists

Listen to the audio version of the article

The first session of the week opened with all Asian stock exchanges in negative territory. The Tokyo Stock Exchange concluded trading with a minus sign, following the trend of the US stock indexes, on expectations of further interest rate hikes by central banks, and despite the weakness of the yen against the main currencies. The Nikkei marks a negative variation of 0.25% at 32,698.81, and a loss of 82 points. In terms of exchange rates, the depreciation phase of the Japanese currency continued, at a level of 143.30 against the dollar and 156.30 against the euro.

The Chinese Stock Exchanges also opened the session with a marked decline: the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.65% in the first few moments, to 3,177.23 points, while that of Shenzhen lost 0.77%, slipping to 2,024. 21.

Finally, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gave way at the start and expanded the losses which last week caused a 5.8% correction in the lists: pending further indications on the developments of the crisis in Russia and on the stability of President Vladimir Putin, the The Hang Seng index dropped 0.23% and slipped to 18,845.90 points.

China: S&P lowers 2023 GDP forecast to 5.2%

S&P cuts its forecast for China‘s 2023 GDP growth to 5.2% from 5.5% previously, citing disappointing recent data. “The main risk of China‘s downside growth is that its recovery will lose further steam due to weak consumer confidence and the housing market,” it said. The lack of major policy stimulus will increase risk, the ratings firm warns, adding that a major slowdown could trigger significant measures to contain downside risks.

Rising geopolitical friction is a key long-term risk for China, along with the effect on the country’s economic and financial ties with developed countries. “At the national level, containing leverage without hampering growth requires skillful management of local government debt and financial reforms,” it adds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

