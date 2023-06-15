Stock market, subdued Europe waiting for the ECB. Rates down in China

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges move subdued on the day of the meeting of the European Central Bank. After the Federal Reserve yesterday left rates unchanged after 10 consecutive hikes, however announcing two more hikes in 2023 before cutting again in 2024, a 25 basis point increase in the cost of money is expected from Frankfurt today. Great attention will also be paid to the press conference of the ECB president, Christine Lagarde, which will follow the announcement on rates.

Thus, the Ftse Mib in Milan, the Cac40 in Paris, the Dax in Frankfurt, the Ibex in Madrd and the Aex in Amsterdam are moving under the banner of weakness.

China’s central bank cuts medium-term rate

Meanwhile, a new round of macro data has arrived from China, industrial production in May slowed to +3.5% on an annual basis, moving in line with expectations, while retail sales rose by 12.7% compared to May 2022 doing worse than estimates. In this context, the Chinese central bank cut the reference rate on medium-term loans to financial institutions to 2.65% from 2.75%.

It is the first time since August and this intervention should lead to a cut in the reference rate on loans to households and businesses (Loan Prime Rate) on 20 June. On the macro front, there will be plenty of guidance today from the US, from new weekly jobless claims to retail sales, as well as May industrial production and import prices. On the currency market, the euro remains above the threshold of 1.08 dollars and changes hands at 1.0813 (1.085 on the previous day). On the energy front, gas prices fell in Amsterdam (-2.5% to 37.35 euros per megawatt hour), while crude oil rose slightly with the August delivery contract on Brent at 73.54 dollars per barrel (+0.46%).

Slow closure for Tokyo after the rally

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the session with little movement, inspired by the mixed closure of the US stock indexes, following the stalemate of the US Federal Reserve, with investors who nonetheless anticipate further monetary tightening between now and the end of the year. Again on the economic front, in May Japanese exports grew by 0.6% per annum to 7,292 billion yen. The positive variation surprised the market, which had expected a contraction of around one percentage point, and was supported by foreign car sales. Imports are down, albeit slightly less than forecasts: the drop was 9.9% to 8,665 billion yen. Japan’s trade balance deficit thus narrows in May to 1,370 billion yen and is 42% lower than a year ago according to data released by the Ministry of Finance.