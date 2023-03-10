Trend of the Btp / Bund spread Loading…

Spread up but remains below 180 points, yield down

Increasing trend for the BTp/Bund spread. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the same German maturity stands at 179 basis points from the 175 points of the previous benchmark. The yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP decreased, marking first position at 4.27% from 4.39% in the last reference.

BoT: annual allotments of 6.5 billion, good demand

Good demand and rising yields for the annual BoTs assigned today in auction by the Treasury. In detail, the Ministry of the Economy has placed annual BoTs maturing on 03/14/2024 for an amount equal to 6.5 billion euros against a demand equal to 9.19 billion euros for a supply-demand ratio equal to 1.43. The yield rose by 43 cents compared to the previous month’s auction to settle at 3.613%, updating the highest since June 2012 (when it rose to 3.972%). The settlement date of the issue falls on March 14th.

Euro returns above 1.06 dollars, oil down and gas up

On the foreign exchange market, the euro-dollar exchange rate returned to the 1.06 area (1.0579 dollars) after reaching its lows at the beginning of the year in the middle of the week. Euro/yen at 144.5 (144.12), dollar/yen at 136.4 (136.22). Oil down by about half a percentage point: Brent in May is trading at 81 dollars a barrel, WTI in April at 75 dollars a barrel. The rebound of gas in Europe continues: after reaching 41 euros per megawatt hour, the price on the Amsterdam TTF reaches 46.2 euros (+6%).

Bitcoin drops $20,000 in worst week since November

Black week for the world of cryptocurrencies which are feeling the effects of the sell-off on the stock markets for fear of further tightening on interest rates and the prospects of a regulatory crackdown in the US. Bitcoin fell below $20,000 today for the first time since January to 19,659 with a drop of 9% and in its wake ether also fell, dropping about 10%. Even worse is the collapse of Litecoin which drops 17%. Yesterday’s rout in US bank stocks fueled fears that rising borrowing costs are creating a difficult economic and investment outlook. The mood of cryptocurrency investors has also quickly taken another blow from the disappearance of Silvergate’s payments platform for cryptocurrency companies. Silvergate Capital Corporation, the holding company that controls Silvergate Bank, announced yesterday evening the orderly liquidation of the bank’s operations.

Asian stocks drop, Tokyo drops 1.67%

Asian stock exchanges close the last session of the week with a clear fall. Investors are focusing their attention on the health of US banks as they await labor market data. The topic of interest rate hikes by the central banks holds sway, with the Central Bank of Japan (BoJ) holding no surprises and deciding to keep the current ultra-expansionary monetary policy unchanged. The Exchange of Tokyo ended the last session of the week down, interrupting the positive trail of 5 consecutive days, following the correction of the US stock market. The reference index Nikkei dropped 1.67%, to 28,143.97, with a loss of 479 points. The Bank of Japan’s decision to keep the current ultra-expansionary monetary policy unchanged affects the performance of the yen, which depreciates again against the dollar to 136.60, and against the euro to 144.60. The Chinese Stock Exchanges closed the session in negative territory, with a sharp correction: the Shanghai Composite index dropped 1.40%, to 3,230.08 points, while that of Shenzhen lost 1.24%, slipping to 2,087.17.