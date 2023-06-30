Stock market, the fall in inflation in the Eurozone supports the lists. Milan pink jersey in the semester

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The positive indications on the European inflation front support the European Stock Exchanges, which travel in positive territory in the last session of the semester. The first six months of the year, moreover, will be worthy of mention: Milan is starting to conclude them with an increase of approximately 18.5%, the best among the markets of the Old Continent, but Paris will also do well (+13.5% ), Frankfurt (+14.9%), and Madrid (+16%). In the Eurozone, inflation is estimated at 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May and against expectations for a more contained reduction to 5.6%. In detail, food, alcohol and tobacco register 11.7%, against 12.5% ​​in May, while industrial goods excluding energy 5.5% against 5.8% in May, services 5.4 % from 5% in the previous month and energy -5.6% from -1.8%. The “core” figure net of the more volatile components rose to 5.4% from 5.3%, against a forecast for an increase to 5.5%.

The market is now awaiting the publication of the May PCE indicator, the Fed’s favorite tool for monitoring the trend of US inflation. Asian stocks, meanwhile, gained ground as investors bet on more support from the Chinese government after weak manufacturing data in June.

Shoot Erg, energy and banks are doing well too

Among the main Milanese stocks, Erg made clear progress following the announcement of the sale of Erg Power, owner of the Priolo Gargallo plant, to the Swiss investment holding company Achernar Assets for 191.5 million. In the energy sector, purchases also reward Tenaris, Saipem and Eni. The banks are positive, starting with Banca Pop Er, and Diasorin and Telecom Italia are also gaining ground. Moncler goes against the trend, while Stellantis climbs, after signing a binding purchase contract to guarantee the supply of 35% of the cobalt and nickel sulphate coming from the Kuniko exploration projects in Norway. In the FX market, the dollar remains strong after first-quarter US GDP data fueled expectations of a more aggressive Fed for longer.

Spread up towards 170 points, 10-year increases to 4.1%

Negative trend for the prices of sovereign bonds traded on the electronic secondary Mts. Prices are yielding for all Eurozone securities and the Italian ten-year BTPs are losing ground compared to the Bunds with the consequence that the spread widens again. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German bond with the same maturity stands at 168 basis points (167 points the day before) with the yield on Italian bonds reaching 4.1% (4. 08% at Thursday closing).

Euro falls below 1.09 dollars, little moved oil, down gas

In the FX market, the dollar remains strong after first-quarter US GDP data fueled expectations of a more aggressive Fed for longer. The euro weakened to 1.0859 from 1.0880 in yesterday’s close, while the greenback was little moved against the yen at 144.59 (from 144.63). The euro/yen ratio is at 157.00 (from 157.49). On the energy front, the price of oil showed little change: August futures on the WTI mark +0.06% to 69.90 dollars a barrel, while contracts of the same maturity on Brent rose by 0.12% to 74.43 dollars. In Amsterdam, gas drops by 2.5% to 34.5 euros per megawatt hour.

