Stock market, the fall of oil dampens the rebound, MPS under special surveillance in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The plunge in oil prices, which dropped by more than 4%, dampens the rebound in the first trading on European stock markets. What caused the price of crude oil to slip was OPEC’s decision to postpone the meeting to November 30 (initially scheduled for November 26) to decide on the agreement for production levels, including any changes to what was expected for 2024. In this context, Milan closes essentially unchanged at +0.01%; Paris +0.43%, Frankfurt +0.36% and Madrid +0.66%. The only negative stock market was London (-0.17%). Overseas, Wall Street closes on a positive note, but all eyes are on Nvidia, the chip giant which, despite having closed another quarter with record sales, fears a decline in China in the fourth quarter due to the restrictions imposed by the US on advanced chips. The stock is currently losing more than 3%.

Wall Street on the rise, Microsoft and Nvidia under special surveillance

Wall Street closes positive. The Dow Jones rises by 0.53% to 35,272.70 points, the Nasdaq advances by 0.46% to 14,265.86 points while the S&P 500 makes progress by 0.41% to 4,556.61 points with the indexes driven by the tech sector – which approves the return of Sam Altman as CEO of OpenAI – and by the decline in Treasury bond yields, with the 10-year bond at its lowest level in the last two months. On the eve of a declining session, influenced by the quarterly reports of the retail sector and by the minutes of the Fed from its latest meeting, which highlighted the need to maintain a restrictive policy to bring inflation back to 2% “for some time” . No indication emerged from the minutes on possible interest rate cuts. Traders no longer believe that interest rates can still be raised from the current 5.25%-5.50% and continue to partially bet (29.4%) on a first rate cut as early as March. On the stock market, Microsoft shares gain 1.5% at the start, with Satya Nadella’s company saying it is “encouraged” by the new board of directors of OpenAI, a company in which it has invested around 13 billion dollars and of which it holds 49%. Nvidia’s stock, which started falling in the after-hours, after an excellent quarterly report that exceeded expectations, rose by 0.5%. Shares of agricultural machinery maker Deere fell 6.6% after fiscal 2024 earnings guidance of $7.75-8.25 billion, less than the $9.31 billion expected by experts . The communications and technology sectors are the best among the eleven sectors on the S&P 500, with increases of more than 1%, while the energy sector is the worst with a decline of 1.5%.

USA, weekly benefits decreasing. Orders worse than estimates

In the United States, the number of workers filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell by 24,000 to 209,000 in the week ending Nov. 18, compared with expectations of 229,000. October, orders for durable goods in the United States recorded a decline of 5.4% compared to the previous month at 279.4 billion dollars; expectations were for a decline of 3.4%.

OPEC+ meeting postponed, crude oil down 4%.

OPEC+ surprisingly postpones the meeting scheduled for Sunday 26 November to November 30th, with the immediate reaction of crude oil which drops by 4%. The extended meeting of producing countries, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, must decide on the agreement for production levels, including any changes to what is expected for 2024. The decision was communicated with a note from OPEC+ but already previously the Bloomberg agency had written that a postponement was possible due to Saudi Arabia’s discontent with other members regarding their production levels.

MPS in the spotlight on Piazza Affari, oil companies down

in Piazza Affari, after a positive start, the banking sector reduced its earnings. Despite being informed of positive assessments issued by Moody’s, the only stock to shine is Mps (+1.98%) followed by Mediobanca (+0.98%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (0.61%). Moncler (+1.65%) stands out, rising in the wake of the European luxury sector; and Campari (+2.54%). Tim rebounds (+1.19%) after the opening of the French partner Vivendi to the sale of NectCo. Cold reception from the market for Enel’s industrial plan which closes at -0.39%. At the bottom of the list are oil companies with Tenaris closing at -1.35%, Eni -1.41% and Saipem -0.73%